SD 71 Explore Program Garage Sale returns to Vanier gym in Courtenay

The annual School District 71 Explore Garage Sale will return this spring on May 6 in the G.P. Vanier gymnasium after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

This massive event is a fundraiser for purchasing equipment and supplies for the program. The Explore program is a district-integrated outdoor education program that draws in Grade 11 students from around the district for one semester where they combine classroom studies of life science, pre-calculus, and English First Peoples 11 with outdoor education, environmental stewardship and awareness, and leadership. While there is a cost for students to be a part of the program, the funds raised by the garage sale help to purchase some of the items needed for trips and hikes, especially for students who may have a financial need making the program more accessible to all.

This event (and this program) needs the assistance of the community, not only to come and give a new home to garage sales items, but also with donations of gently used and still valuable treasures to be part of the sale.

Donations of items can be made by dropping them off at the Vanier gymnasium between 3-5 p.m. on Friday, May 5, or by contacting sd71explore@gmail.com to arrange pickup of items.

In addition to the garage sale itself, there will also be a bake sale, plant sale, silent auction and car wash. Come to G.P. Vanier between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 6th to be part of the festivities.

