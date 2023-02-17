Several Comox Valley fire departments receive funding for equipment and training purposes

The Denman Island Volunteer Fire Department is one of seven fire departments within the Comox Valley Regional District to receive funding from the provincial government for equipment and training. Photo via denmanfire.ca

Community fire departments in the Comox Valley Regional District are among the 110 volunteer and composite fire departments throughout B.C. that will receive their share of $6.3 million for equipment and training to bolster firefighting response to make people and communities safer.

The funding comes via the provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

“Many people across the province live in communities with fire services delivered by volunteer or part-volunteer fire departments, and they depend on those fire crews to keep them and their families safe when fires happen,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “These fire crews have different challenges than most fire departments, and this funding will go a long way by supporting them to purchase new or replacement equipment and deliver training to their volunteers and staff.”

Seven fire departments in the CVRD will share a total of $188,421 from the Government of BC.

• Merville Fire Protection received a total of $28,000 to cover equipment upgrades to their firefighting units, as well as protective gear for firefighters.

• Oyster River Fire Department received a total of $29,000 to replace aging equipment, add protective gear for firefighters, and install a 500-pound propane tank on training grounds, thereby increasing the training ability of live fire props.

• Mt. Washington Fire received $30,000 for various firefighting equipment and new protective coveralls for firefighters.

• Hornby Island Fire Rescue received $15,600 for additional training equipment, including a propane tank, a ‘fire car prop,’ and a roof and chimney prop.

• Union Bay Fire Rescue received a total of $26,261 for new equipment and to replace various aging equipment. Among the items budgeted for are a Mark 3 pump, a foam ranger skid unit and a 2,500-gallon portable water tank.

• Fanny Bay received $28,560 to replace 17 SCBA cylinders, as well as $1,000 for pump adapters.

• And the Denman Island Volunteer Fire Department received $30,000 for the purchase, delivery and assembly of three shipping containers to construct a training building.

“Volunteer and composite fire departments are vital public safety partners in B.C.’s local and First Nations communities,” said Brian Godlonton, B.C.’s fire commissioner. “This funding for new equipment and training will support dedicated fire crews as they continue their important work in keeping communities safe.”

