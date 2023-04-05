Sooke Fine Arts Show seeks submissions from Vancouver Island artists

The Sooke Fine Arts Show showcases unique artworks from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal island artists from July 29 to Aug. 7. (File - Black Press Media)

Artists across Vancouver Island and the coastal islands of B.C. are invited to submit works for the Sooke Fine Arts Society’s annual art show.

The Sooke Fine Arts Show occurs from July 29 to Aug. 7 at the SEAPARC arena in Sooke. Submissions are accepted until June 1.

Live music, art demonstrations, talks, and guided tours will complement the exhibition, making it a must-visit destination for seasoned art lovers and those new and curious about the art world.

Hands-on activities for youth and families, events for seniors, and a well-stocked gift shop of artists’ smaller works will also be available. Additionally, a gallery of the art pieces displayed at the live show will be available for viewing online.

“The call to artists is highly anticipated every year, and we are already receiving submissions from artists keen to participate in this year’s show,” said Terrie Moore, executive director of the Sooke Fine Arts Society.

“Artists and patrons alike are telling us that they’re eager to experience and enjoy artworks in person again, and we anticipate great exposure for our artists this year, especially after the success of last year’s return to the live show format.”

A distinguished jury panel will choose approximately 375 pieces of original fine art created from every imaginable material, in both traditional and contemporary styles, for display and sale.

More than $12,000 in prizes will be awarded in multiple categories, including art excellence, social commentary, designers’ choice, and people’s choice.

Artists can also contribute unique gift items for sale in the show’s popular gallery gift shop and are encouraged to deliver talks, demos, or guided gallery tours at the show.

Submissions to the Sooke Fine Arts Show are open to anyone on B.C.’s coastal islands who create original paintings, sculpture, woodwork, photography, fibre arts, ceramics, and hand-formed jewelry.

Interested artists are encouraged to visit the society’s website (sookefinearts.com) for more information and to submit their works online before the deadline of midnight on June 1.



