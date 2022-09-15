Soon-to-be Comox Mayor Minions introduces her platform to her constituents

EDITOR’S NOTE: Nicole Minions has been acclaimed as the next mayor of Comox. At the time of this submission, nominations had not yet closed, and as such, Nicole was unsure as to whether she would have a challenge for the mayor’s seat. The Record agreed to run her campaign submission, to give her Comox constituents a better idea of her visions for the town.

While serving on council for the past four years, Nicole has appreciated her time working with Mayor Arnott and all other councillors, and believes she can offer inclusive and collaborative leadership, as well as continuity into the next term.

Reflecting on challenges and opportunities ahead for Comox, she is very optimistic for the town and the broader region: “As individuals, families and businesses, we have each experienced huge challenges from the global pandemic, the steep rising inflation and housing costs, and the growing threat of climate change in our region.” However, she wholeheartedly believes the town of Comox will continue to be a safe and vibrant community for all ages and backgrounds:

“The town of Comox has a common vision around supporting a high quality of life for all; living within our means, and being a great partner and leader in the broader Comox Valley”, she continues: “Comox is an amazing community, being the home to CFB Comox, to a large retiree population, but also increasingly to young professionals and families who appreciate the amenities and quality of life that the Town provides.”

She lists some of the highlights of her term with fellow Mayor and Council to include adoption of the BC Step Code, starting to review and strengthen tree bylaws, the urban agriculture bylaw, hiring of the town’s new Chief Administrative Office (CAO), adoption of a stronger affordable housing contribution bylaw and an increase in rental options with the creative planning of 695 Aspen which will see a new daycare open this Summer and Fall for the community as well as non-profit spaces.

In addition to her role of council, Nicole served on external boards including the Vancouver Island Regional Library Board (Executive), the Comox-Strathcona Hospital Board, the Comox-Strathcona Waste Management Board, the Comox Valley Sewage commission, and more recently Restorative Justice Comox Valley.

“As a leader, I am committed to professionalism, transparency, and collaboration in government. As a resident, business owner and mother that lives and works in this community, like you I care deeply about our community today and in the future, and I intend to support residents, council, and town staff with their aspirations. I have learned much from Mayor Arnott, and intend to continue on the priorities we have identified, including infrastructure investments, our relationship with K’ómoks First Nation, housing solutions, and an Official Community Plan (OCP) update”.

For more information on Nicole Minions and her campaign, feel free to email voteminions@gmail.com or follow her on Facebook.

Facebook link: www.Facebook.com/Comoxforgenerations/

Election 2022