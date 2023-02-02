SPCA’s Pet Calendar Contest now accepting entries

Everyone thinks their pet is the cutest.

Here’s a chance to prove it.

Share your beloved pet with the world by winning them a page in the BC SPCA’s 2024 Calendar. The Calendar Contest, presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, launched on Feb. 1, with more prizes than ever and a limited-time bonus.

“We can’t wait to see all the animals who have left paw prints on their guardians’ hearts,” says Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA. “When you enter your pet’s photo in the contest, you share that joy with the people around you while also raising urgently needed funds for vulnerable animals.”

Participants are invited to upload their pet’s photo and story to the Calendar Contest website and then invite friends and family to donate in support. The 13 animals (12 months and one cover) with the most votes at 10 p.m. on Feb. 18, will win a spot in the 2024 BC SPCA Calendar.

On Feb. 1, donate $25 or more during registration and Hill’s will give you 25 bonus votes (50 votes total). It’s the perfect way to kick-start your fundraising and put you in the running for one of the many prizes.

Brand new this year, one lucky pet will win a bonus half page in the calendar. There are also 36 greeting card spots up for grabs.

The popular Hill’s Honourable Mention is also back. Contestants who raise 50 votes or more will have a chance to be selected by the presenting sponsor, Hill’s.

Hill’s generously provides all the food for the cats and dogs in BC SPCA care and is excited to return as the sponsor for the Calendar Contest fundraiser.

“Every year contestants are so passionate in their love for their special animal and for animals everywhere. We can’t wait to crown one lucky pet as the Hill’s Honourable Mention,” says Frances Cheslo, engagement specialist, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada. “It’s such a fun way to come together for animals in need.”

Calendar Contest funds care for animals across B.C. Last year, animal lovers made it possible for the BC SPCA to help more than 118,000 domestic, farm and wild animals.

To register and learn more visit spca.bc.ca/calendar or contact the BC SPCA at events@spca.bc.ca or Generosity Services at 1-855-622-7722.

BCSPCAcalendar