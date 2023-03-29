The Courtenay Museum’s Spring Fling and Easter Things event happens Saturday, with all kinds of exciting activities for the kids.

The Courtenay Museum’s Spring Fling and Easter Things event happens Saturday, with all kinds of exciting activities for the kids.

Spring Fling at Courtenay Museum

The Courtenay Museum invites you to the return of its annual spring event on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is by donation.

There is a lot of family fun planned within the three hours.

You can meet kids (baby goats), hedgehogs, ducks, bunnies, guinea pigs and a tortoise – all courtesy of Barnyard Party Animals. The elasmosaur mascot will be making an appearance for fun photo opportunities between 12:30 and 1 p.m. and will be handing out delicious Easter chocolate. And the popular Amy from Magical Faces will be here to paint faces for a small cash fee.

Live music will be provided by the “Awakeneers” who will entertain with children’s and multi-instrumental folk music.

There will be an opportunity to make some fun Easter crafts or join in a Dinosaur Egg Hunt with a twist. Enter to win the “Guess How Many Treats” contest and Easter door prizes.

The Courtenay and District Museum is located at 207 Fourth St. in downtown Courtenay. For more details either call 250-334-0686 ext.2 or check out the museum website at www.courtenaymuseum.ca.

