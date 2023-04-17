SPRING IN THE GARDEN: Lily of the valley is steeped in history and symbolism

Lily of the valley is a very hardy perennial that prefers a cool part of the garden with moist soil and good drainage. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

By Ellen Presley

Special to the Record

Convallaria majalis (lily of the valley) is a charming fragrant woodland plant that will bring hope and good luck to your garden.

It reaches only 6-12” and has attractive green foliage and green flowering stems with adorable cascading clusters of tiny white bell-shaped flowers. It looks like it was created by the fairies. Lily of the valley might look delicate but it is a very hardy perennial that prefers a cool part of the garden with moist soil and good drainage.

In Greek mythology, the lily of the valley was said to be created by the god Apollo. He created the plant to cover the grounds of Montparnasse so that his cherished nine nymphs could walk along a soft and scented carpet.

There is a Christian legend: that as Adam and Eve were banned from the Garden of Eden, Eve’s tears fell to the earth and turned into the lilies of the valley. In Germanic mythology, the plant is associated with humility and purity of the virgin goddess Ostata.

This unassuming plant is also steeped in history.

In the 1560s in France on the first of May, the young King Charles IX, a boy of nine years old, was given a bouquet of lilies of the valley. He was so taken with the gesture and the plant, that the following year he presented the ladies of the court with a bouquet. He then declared that it should be done every year on the first of May. And so to this day in France, lily of the valley is gifted to friends and loved ones for the La Fete du Muguet to bring happiness and good fortune.

It is often considered the symbol of purity, joy, love, sincerity, happiness and luck. As such, it is often used in bridal bouquets especially showcased in royal weddings – as what could be more hopeful than a bride who gives herself in marriage with the hope that she will love and be loved throughout the years.

In the Victorian flower language, lily of the valley means a ‘return to happiness’ either in happy memories, coming to terms after mourning or starting over. Queen Victoria used lily of the valley in her wedding bouquet. She was happily married to her Albert. Although he died young, she never forgot him and planted lily of the valley in her gardens for future royal brides.

There is a caveat to this lovely unassuming flower: all parts of the flower are poisonous: leaves, flowers, berries, and stalk. Used in bridal bouquets, the plant is not harmful if touched, only if ingested. There is a warning that if it finds the right spot it can become invasive as it spreads by the root system. Personally, I can’t think of anything more charming with the delicate sweet floral scent wafting in the air. It only blooms for three weeks and then disappears for the rest of the summer.

The Celts used it as a symbol of spring. It was meant to chase away the curse of winter and represent a wish for a fortunate and happy new season. It is said to protect the garden from evil spirits and allow us a return to happiness. Lily of the valley is just popping up in our shade house and is a joy to behold. Come in and take a look. Perhaps we can start our own tradition of giving love and hope to our friends and loved ones by sharing this wonderful plant. Happy gardening!

Ellen Presley is the owner of Anderton Nursery, at 2012 Anderton Rd., Comox. Visit andertonnursery.ca

Comox Valleygardening