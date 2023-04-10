SPRING IN THE GARDEN: The flowing currant is a natural hummingbird feeder

By Ellen Presley

Phenology is the study of how nature’s cyclic events, such as the flowering of plants, or the migration patterns of birds or wildlife, are influenced by seasonal and climatic changes.

It’s a branch of science that measures and monitors how the changes in seasonal temperatures, and precipitation patterns will affect the bloom time of many species of plants, or when insects will emerge. Matching some of this data with migratory birds and their route, they look for patterns of synchronicity. For example, when all goes well, plants will bloom or insects will emerge, along the migration route of a bird as they travel from their winter habitat to their summer home.

One of our more familiar guests in our garden is the hummingbird. Although there are nine species of hummingbirds that have been spotted in B.C., the three most common are the Anna’s, rufous and the calliope.

Anna’s hummingbirds can be found in B.C. throughout the year but the rufous and calliope are migratory. As the climate becomes warmer, it changes the conditions that are typical for plants and insects and that synchronicity is jeopardized. Combine climate change with the constant building and reduction of habitat and we know these little guys need all the help we can give them.

Hummingbirds rely on nectar for 90 per cent of their diet. There are many plants that can be added to your garden that can feed them throughout the summer. One of the first to open in the spring is the flowering currant. When it starts to bloom it usually ties in with the return of these wonderful creatures.

Ribes sanguineum (flowering currant) ‘King Edward VII’ is a well-known variety with pendulous fragrant clusters of vivid crimson flowers. A slow growing compact that reaches a height and width between 3-6 feet and prefers shade to part shade. It is excellent as a hedge or mixed shrub border in our cooler climate. This deer-resistant shrub is perfect for the woodland or native landscape or kept in a pot on your deck. Water regularly to maintain an evenly moist soil and it does become somewhat drought tolerant once established. In the fall it produces blue-black berries which are a favourite of birds. Zone 6-8 prune after flowering to maintain form and ensure heavy blooms each year.

It can become frustrating watching how the world is changing and seeing the toll it’s taking on wildlife. Sometimes it’s doing the simplest acts of kindness or planting a shrub to help out the migratory guests that can make us feel that we are doing our small part. This spring plant a ribes sanguineum and welcome our hummingbirds back. Happy gardening.

Ellen Presley is the owner of Anderton Nursery, at 2012 Anderton Rd., Comox. Visit andertonnursery.ca

