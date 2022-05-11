Spring tudio tour, open houses in Courtenay’s Tin Town upcoming

Popping up like a garden in May, the Tin Town Spring Open House event Saturday, May 14, promises to delight visitors by offering a welcoming, community ramble through an eclectic neighbourhood.

Artists, food providers, clothing and décor stores and non-profits, such as World Community and LUSH Valley will be opening their doors for warm-hearted exchanges.

If you’ve been to a past Tin Town open house you’ll know the feeling. It’s a good one, worth repeating. For those new to the experience it includes visual delights, interesting connections, informative conversations, creative inspiration, edible treats and great buys. And just for fun, the Tin Town Café is offering a free coffee to anyone with a full Visitor’s Card – proof of stopping in at each of the 11 participating venues.

The Tin Town Spring Studio Tour and Open House starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Saturday May 14.

Tin Town asks visitors to be mindful of parking and wandering pedestrians.

For more information on each of the venues visit The Tin Town Studio Tour and Open House Facebook event page at https://bit.ly/3LmiBBJ

