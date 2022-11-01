St Andrew’s Cemetery fall clean-up takes place Nov. 5

The St. Andrew’s Cemetery clean-up is an annual event in preparation for Remembrance Day services. It is a rain-or-shine event. Photo supplied.

In preparation for Remembrance Day, everyone in the community is invited to come help with the fall clean-up at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Courtenay.

St. Andrew’s Cemetery, also known as the Pioneer or Sandwick Cemetery, is the final resting place for many of the original settlers to the Comox Valley as well as many military war veterans. The cemetery is located behind St. Andrew’s Anglican Church at the corner of North Island Highway and Dingwall Road.

The clean-up is Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. Remember to dress warmly, as this is a rain-or-shine event, and bring your gloves, rakes, wheel barrels, etc. Refreshments will be provided.

Parking is available in the church lot and along McQuillan Road located at the top of the cemetery.

For more information, please call St. John the Divine Church 250-334-4331 or email admin@sjtdcourtenay.ca.

