St. George’s hosting event to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity’s next Comox Valley build

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard

St. George’s United Church’s fundraising committee, 1375 Thrive, is hosting a dessert feast and silent auction to raise funds for the next Habitat For Humanity build.

The evening features desserts, a presentation from Habitat for Humanity, an opportunity to meet new “neighbours” who will live in the new community, and a silent auction with many “must have” items. There will be activities for children, too.

All funds raised will go toward expenses for the 12 Habitat for Humanity townhomes being built at 1375 Piercy Ave.

For more information, email: 1375thrive@gmail.com

St. George’s has made this housing project their outreach project for 2022, complementing the selection of Habitat for Humanity as the church’s 2022 community partner and recipient of other funds raised throughout the year.

