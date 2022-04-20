St. John The Divine putting the call out for volunteers for spreing cemetery clean-up

While many organizations use Volunteer Week as an opportunity to pay tribute to their selfless helpers, sometimes the week is the perfect time to seek volunteers.

Case in point, the annual St. John The Divine spring clean-up of the Courtenay cemetery.

Every year at this time, the call goes out for volunteers to help with the St. Andrew’s Cemetery spring clean-up.

This year, the clean-up takes place on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. till noon.

“The cemetery is the home to woodland meadows and many protected Gary Oaks,” said St. John the Divine Anglican Church administrator, Ginny Anniston. “Because of this natural setting, it is important to keep weeds and invasive plants at bay to prevent the graves from being overgrown and hidden. We invite everyone in the community, especially the families and descendants of pioneers and military veterans, to come help with the annual spring cleanup.”

The cemetery is located behind St. Andrew’s Anglican Church at the corner of N. Island Hwy and Dingwall Road. Parking is available in the church parking lot or along McQuillan Road.

This is a rain-or-shine event, so dress appropriately and bring your favourite garden tools. Refreshments will be available.

“St John the Divine would like to thank all the volunteers who have come out in the past to our spring and fall clean up St. Andrew’s Cemetery,” said Alliston. “The help is greatly appreciated, and we couldn’t do it without the help of volunteers.”

For anyone interested in helping maintain and preserve the cemetery, St. Andrew’s Cemetery has an “Adopt a Plot Program” where groups or individuals can sign up to maintain a plot or block in the cemetery. For more information, please call St. John the Divine Church 250-334-4331 or email admin@sjtdcourtenay.ca or visit sjtdcourtenay.ca

