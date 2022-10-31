See if this free Personal Support & Mental Health Worker training program at Discovery Community College is the right fit for you.

See if this free Personal Support & Mental Health Worker training program at Discovery Community College is the right fit for you.

Start a rewarding career in your community: Free dual-certificate program begins in November

Personal Support and Mental Health Worker program starts Nov. 28 for Central, North Island residents

If you’re a people person looking to get started in a respected career where you can help others in your community, you could be well-suited to succeed as a Personal Support & Mental Health Worker.

You can now join this free, dual-certificate program at Discovery Community College that provides you the skills and knowledge to become successfully employed in a variety of community settings.

Employment options include community social service agencies, support services for all ages and group home settings.

As a student in Discovery Community College’s Personal Support & Mental Health Worker Certificate Program, you’ll receive extensive training, including 24 weeks of studies online, one week on site, and a three-week practicum in the community.

Practicums are an excellent way to gain real-world experience, connect with industry professionals, and try out various aspects of the profession.

You can even take advantage of a Community Workforce Response Grant offering full tuition funding for eligible British Columbia residents who are either unemployed or have precarious employment.

The program begins on Nov. 28 for residents in central and north Vancouver Island, however available seats are limited, and they are assigned on a first-come first-served basis.

Apply now through Discovery Community College’s online form or call 1-250-287-9850.

