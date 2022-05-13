Local cyclists Marg H., Barb F., Angela D. and Sue F. touring CVN Tree of Year 2021. Photo by Sue Fabrizio.

Still time to vote for Comox Valley Nature’s 2022 Tree of the Year

The Comox Valley Nature’s 2022 Tree of the Year contest is in full swing at comoxvalleynaturalist.bc.ca

A total of 36 trees have been nominated, and now the contest has reached the voting stage.

Nominees range from Garry oaks and monkey’s puzzles, to apple and pear trees.

The website also offers 10 self-guided tour maps that encourage participants to keep a low carbon footprint.

Special thanks to Roger Chayer for preparing these maps on the Plot a Route website. Voting closes June 1, at which time, the winning tree will be announced.

Stay tuned for more events after voting closes. These include a “Tree of the Year” Ride in the Cross Country Canada Cycle Tour Society (CCCTS) Hub & Spoke Event that will bring 70 out of town cyclists to the Comox Valley June 20-24.

The CVN Tree of the Year committee is also planning a number of Garry Oak walks for CVN members that will be guided by area specialists and have educational information.

