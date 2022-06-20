Summer Reading Club season at Vancouver Island Regional Library

It may not feel like it, but according to the calendar summer is here. At Vancouver Island Regional Library, that means summer reading clubs, and challenges for readers and library lovers of every age across the system.

Kids’ Summer Reading Club: All Together Now

Each year, VIRL takes part in Summer Reading Club, a province-wide initiative sponsored by the British Columbia Library Association and local public libraries. The program encourages children to connect with the library to help build and maintain reading skills during the summer.

Readers track their progress in reading records while taking part in fun activities and events along the way. Each participant receives a customized VIRL SRC package they can pick up at any VIRL branch. At the end of summer, participants celebrate their achievements with an authentic SRC medal.

The SRC kick-off party is from 6–7 p.m. July 5 with celebrated Haida author and storyteller, Kung Jaadee. Anyone interested in attending this virtual event can email kids@virl.bc.ca to register. More information about this enchanting evening with one of Canada’s preeminent Indigenous storytellers is available here: https://virl.bc.ca/event/src-kickoff-with-storyteller-kung-jaadee/

Registration for SRC opens June 21 in-branch or online. FMI: https://virl.bc.ca/src/.

SRC runs from July 5 to Aug. 22.

Teen Summer Challenge (TSC): VIRLmanji – Welcome to the Library

The Teen Summer Challenge is set to take teen readers, 12–18, through a jungle of challenges as part of this annual event. To participate, teens complete a series of activities that encourage them to read, learn new skills, experiment, and think critically. They may even win some prizes along the way.

This year’s challenge theme is based on the popular Jumanji movies, but tasks have been designed to appeal to a variety of interests. Check out the VIRLmanji trailer and get hyped about this awesome adventure.

Details are available at https://virl.bc.ca/tsc. Online registration opens June 21.

The TSC runs from July 5 to Aug. 22.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge (ASRC): Sunny Summer Bingo

The Adult Summer Reading Challenge is back with some fun summer games to encourage adults to read during the summer months. With a chance to win prizes, the ASRC challenges readers to pick up a bingo card and play all summer long. Bingo cards and additional activities are available in-branch and online at virl.bc.ca/asrc.

The ASRC runs from June 28 to Aug. 31.