Survey work on select Comox roads on Friday, March 10

A contractor for the Comox Valley Regional District will be doing survey work on March 10, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on the following roads:

• Comox Avenue; Beaufort Avenue; Stewart Street; Balmoral Avenue.

At times, single-lane alternating traffic will be required. Please exercise caution and observe signage and directions given by traffic control personnel. Access to residences will not be impacted. Emergency services will have unrestricted access through the site.

For more information contact Comox Public Works Manager, Craig Perry, by phone: 250-339-5410 or by email: cperry@comox.ca

Comox