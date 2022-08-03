Portions of the Courtenay Riverway paths will be closed in the coming weeks for needed repairs to the aging pedestrian bridge.

Temporary closures to portions of Courtenay Riverway for repairs

Sections of the Courtenay Riverway south of 31 Street will be temporarily closed in early August while crews replace an aging pedestrian bridge.

Starting Friday, Aug. 5, the waterfront section of the Riverway south of 31 Street in front of Crystal Shores will be fully closed for one week.

Starting Monday, Aug. 8, the inland gravel trail behind Crystal Shores between 31 Street and Anfield Road will be closed daily between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Both sections are expected to fully reopen by end of the day on Friday, Aug.12.

During the full trail closures, please use an alternate route. The city apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this necessary work. Pedestrians are asked to obey all signage and direction from work crews for everyone’s safety.

