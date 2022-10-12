Three Comox Valley cadets recognized for hard work

Retired major Ted Usher (in suit) of the Army Cadet League, presents (from left) Cadet Sergeant Clifford, Cadet Warrant Officer Vernon, and Cadet Warrant Officer Patry with their Army Cadet Service Medals. The cadets are all members of 1726 Canadian Scottish Regiment Army Cadet Corps. The medals were presented for successfully completing four years of service to the program.
