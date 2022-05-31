Three Lake Trail Middle School students recognized for flag drawings

Three students from Lake Trail Middle School in Courtenay are runner-ups in the annual Easter Seals National AccessAbility Week Flag Design Contest.

Grade 8 students Saige H. and William K., as well as Grade 9 student Harley H., were all recognized for their efforts.

The regional contest encourages BC youth in grades 6 to 12 to design and draw a flag that symbolizes Making BC a Better Place to Live through an Accessible Society.

Canada’s National AccessAbility Week on May 29-June 4 celebrates the valuable contributions of Canadians with disabilities and recognizes the efforts of individuals, communities and workplaces that are actively working to remove barriers to accessibility and inclusion.

To celebrate, raise awareness and educate, Easter Seals delivers a province wide National AccessAbility Week Flag Design Contest engaging 70,000+ youth and educators across the spectrum of BC communities.

“We designed this contest to bring out the creativity of the youth in our province and celebrate the valuable contributions of persons with disabilities,” said Lisa Beck, president & CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon. “We asked students to design a flag that symbolized the theme of making BC and the Yukon a better place to live through an accessable society, and we were so amazed at the incredible artwork that was submitted.”

One winner was chosen in grades 6-8 (Ann V., Brentwood Park Elementary, Burnaby) and another in grades 9-12 (Daniel L. Sir Winston Churchill Secondary, Vancouver). Each received $200 and a real flag of their winning artwork, plus a pizza party for their class provided by Panago, and their teacher received $750 to use towards classroom materials.

