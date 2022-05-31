Three Lake Trail Middle School students recognized for flag drawings

Three students from Lake Trail Middle School in Courtenay are runner-ups in the annual Easter Seals National AccessAbility Week Flag Design Contest.
Grade 8 students Saige H. and William K., as well as Grade 9 student Harley H., were all recognized for their efforts.
The regional contest encourages BC youth in grades 6 to 12 to design and draw a flag that symbolizes Making BC a Better Place to Live through an Accessible Society.
Canada’s National AccessAbility Week on May 29-June 4 celebrates the valuable contributions of Canadians with disabilities and recognizes the efforts of individuals, communities and workplaces that are actively working to remove barriers to accessibility and inclusion.
To celebrate, raise awareness and educate, Easter Seals delivers a province wide National AccessAbility Week Flag Design Contest engaging 70,000+ youth and educators across the spectrum of BC communities.
One winner was chosen in grades 6-8 (Ann V., Brentwood Park Elementary, Burnaby) and another in grades 9-12 (Daniel L. Sir Winston Churchill Secondary, Vancouver).