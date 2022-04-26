Time is running out to bid in Comox Valley Search and Rescue’s online auction

Comox Valley Search & Rescue members work on their ‘stretcher assist with ropes’ technique during a training session near the Comox dam. Photo by Terry Farrell

Time is running out to participate in the Comox Valley Search and Rescue’s Roofs For Rescuers Online Auction.

The auction is being used to raise funds for a permanent home for the important non-profit group.

“The deadline is May 2,” said president and search manager of Comox Valley Search and Rescue. “We have this project underway and this fundraiser is really important.”

The auction has something for everyone.

For the active, there are kayak and paddle board rentals, bike tune-ups, mountain guide adventures, golf at Crown Isle, and skiing at Mount Washington Alpine resort.

There’s even a 2.5-hour helicopter glacier tour for five.

There are plenty of items to spruce up your home, from wall prints, to a beautiful hand-crafted bench, and even a barbecue.

Looking for a retractable screen door? There’s one up for auction.

In the market for some tool rentals? There are two separate $500 gift certificates for Pilon Tool Rentals. All at great prices.

Visit cvgsar.com and the Roofs For Rescuers Online Auction page will pop up. Just click on the photo of their proposed forever home.

The Comox Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) is a 100 per cent volunteer-run organization, whose volunteers are at the ready, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if the need arises.

CVSAR has been saving lives in the Comox Valley for more than 45 years, covering all areas from Oyster River in the north to Cook Creek in the south and from Buttle Lake in the west to the Georgia Strait in the east, including Denman and Hornby Islands.

The CVSAR team also works with other search and rescue teams across the province to provide mutual aid for more expansive searches.

Comox ValleyfundraiserSearch and Rescue