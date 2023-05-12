Tom Demeo replaced as Comox Valley Schools superintendent

Tom Demeo is no longer the School District 71 superintendent.

In an emailed statement, Comox Valley Schools announced that assistant superintendent Geoff Manning has replaced Demeo on an interim basis.

“Geoff Manning is now the acting superintendent of schools with Comox Valley Schools,” reads the statement. “Geoff has been serving as the assistant superintendent of schools with Comox Valley Schools since 2019 and previously was the K-12 director of instruction with the district for two years.

“Mr. Tom Demeo has concluded his duties as superintendent with Comox Valley Schools. The district would like to thank him for his many years of service in public education, particularly during the Covid -19 pandemic. The board wishes Mr. Demeo well going forward.”

The Record reached out to SD 71 for further information regarding the switch, considering the unusual timing of the announcement, and lack of reason for the switch in the statement, but was told it was a human resources matter and due to that, no more information would be publicly available.

“The board and Mr. Demeo reached an agreement, and he has concluded his duties as a superintendent. That’s really all I can say on that,” explained SD 71 manager of communications, Craig Sorochan.

Attached is the announcement in its entirety.

Comox ValleySchool District 71