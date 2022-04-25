Too Good To Be Threw thrift store volunteers integral to Comox Valley Transition Society

Lillian Winslow helps with sorting and hanging clothes at the Too Good To Be Threw 5th Street location. Photo supplied Stephanie Eakle keeps the Too Good To be Threw’s amazing book department well stocked and ultra organized. Photo supplied Marilyn Bilodeau organizes, cleans and prepares jewellery for display. Photo supplied Rita Schmitke keeps the thrift shop shelves beautiful, organized and well stocked. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Transition Society relies heavily upon community donations to meet the growing needs of women, children and families in the community.

The Two Good To Be Threw thrift shops are another key component to the CVTS funds.

There are two Too Good To Be Threw locations in Courtenay. The 239 Puntledge Rd. location offers a bit of everything, from clothing to big-ticket items such as furniture, whereas the downtown location at 456 5th St. is mainly clothing and smaller items.

Both locations are run by volunteers, and the CVTS would like to take this opportunity to recognize a few of those volunteers who do such a great job at the stores.

Comox Valleyvolunteers