Robin Campbell, right, pictured with her mother Bunny Everitt, who is battling cancer. Photo supplied

Robin Campbell, right, pictured with her mother Bunny Everitt, who is battling cancer. Photo supplied

Tour de Rock guest rider inspired by little girl

Cops for Cancer event celebrates 25 years

For seven years, Robin Campbell has participated in the Cups for Cancer event, which raises money for the Tour de Rock and Canadian Cancer Society. Last year, she met a little girl at the equine event that helps send children stricken with cancer to Camp Goodtimes.

This year, Campbell is being sponsored by Cups for Cancer to participate in Cops for Cancer.

“She rode on my horse,” said Campbell, a nurse from Courtenay who is a guest rider on this year’s Tour de Rock team. “Just seeing this little child battling for her life, and she still wanted to get out on that horse. I want to support as much as I can to help make a difference for these kids. I’m seeing the difference we are making, with advances in medical technology because of the Cops for Cancer.”

So far, Campbell has raised $670 for the cause.

Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is an annual event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across Vancouver Island to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society. This year marks its 25th anniversary. The ride starts Sept. 24 in Port Alice and finishes Oct. 7 in Victoria. Riders will pass through the Comox Valley Sept. 28.

Campbell and her team started training March 6. The training schedule includes a ride up to Mount Washington July 10.

Other locals on the Tour de Rock team are Steve Scott of Courtenay Fire Rescue and CFB Comox MP Josh Wilson.

tourderock.ca


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cops for CancerfundraisingTour de Rock

Previous story
May long weekend event is back in Cumberland
Next story
Courtenay’s student ambassador program returns

Just Posted

Reports indicate a logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann
Breaking: Serious Comox Valley crash involving logging truck closes Highway 19 ramp

The Evergreen Club's Second Stage Players are finally staging the production 'Murphy's Wake,’ after a two-year postponement due to COVID restrictions.
Courtenay’s Second Street Players staging Murphy’s Wake this weekend

The City of Courtenay has issued 107 tickets each to a contractor and property management company for cutting or damaging more than 100 protected trees, contrary to the Tree Protection and Management Bylaw. File photo
City takes enforcement action following tree cutting in Courtenay

Robin Campbell, right, pictured with her mother Bunny Everitt, who is battling cancer. Photo supplied
Tour de Rock guest rider inspired by little girl