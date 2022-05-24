Tour de Rock guest rider inspired by little girl

Robin Campbell, right, pictured with her mother Bunny Everitt, who is battling cancer. Photo supplied

For seven years, Robin Campbell has participated in the Cups for Cancer event, which raises money for the Tour de Rock and Canadian Cancer Society. Last year, she met a little girl at the equine event that helps send children stricken with cancer to Camp Goodtimes.

This year, Campbell is being sponsored by Cups for Cancer to participate in Cops for Cancer.

“She rode on my horse,” said Campbell, a nurse from Courtenay who is a guest rider on this year’s Tour de Rock team. “Just seeing this little child battling for her life, and she still wanted to get out on that horse. I want to support as much as I can to help make a difference for these kids. I’m seeing the difference we are making, with advances in medical technology because of the Cops for Cancer.”

So far, Campbell has raised $670 for the cause.

Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is an annual event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across Vancouver Island to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society. This year marks its 25th anniversary. The ride starts Sept. 24 in Port Alice and finishes Oct. 7 in Victoria. Riders will pass through the Comox Valley Sept. 28.

Campbell and her team started training March 6. The training schedule includes a ride up to Mount Washington July 10.

Other locals on the Tour de Rock team are Steve Scott of Courtenay Fire Rescue and CFB Comox MP Josh Wilson.

tourderock.ca



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cops for CancerfundraisingTour de Rock