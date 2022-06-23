Town of Comox hosts Climate Action open house

The Town of Comox will be holding an open house June 28 to present sustainability initiatives, and to receive input from residents on mitigating the impacts of climate change on the local environment. Photo supplied

On Tuesday, June 28, the Town of Comox will be holding an open house to present sustainability initiatives, and to receive input from residents on mitigating the impacts of climate change on the local environment.

The Climate Action open house is an opportunity for residents to become familiar with the Town’s strategies as it relates to reducing emissions and managing the risks of climate change. It will provide the public with a forum to meet with like-minded partners, ask questions, develop informed opinions, and to share feedback with town staff and council in preparation for the 2023 budgeting and strategic planning process.

“Everyone in the town should be aware of issues related to climate change,” said Russ Arnott, Mayor of Comox. “We need to be concerned about greenhouse gas emissions, transportation, energy production, and use, air quality and local environmental-related matters. We are all in this together – what we do now will affect our lives tomorrow.”

The open house will be an informal setting, held at the Comox Community Centre in the multi-purpose hall. It will include a short presentation followed by an approximate 30-minute facilitated discussion at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. There will be informative display booths and staff in attendance to answer questions for anyone who wants to drop-in.

Open House Location and Schedule:

Location: Comox Community Centre in the Multi-purpose Hall

Schedule: 3 – 7 p.m. (Drop-ins are welcome)

3 p.m. – doors open

4-4:10 p.m. – presentation

4:10-4:50 p.m. – facilitated discussion period

6-6:10 p.m. – presentation

6:10-6:50 p.m. – facilitated discussion period

7 p.m. – doors closed

All attendees will be entered into a draw for a Vancouver Island Music Festival ticket for supporting and providing input on a more sustainable community. For more information on the open house event, to review the Town of Comox’s sustainability initiatives, and participate in the Comox Climate Change survey, visit https://bit.ly/3y8zkEF .

Comox