Upcoming Comox Valley workshops expose the reality of ableism in society

BC NDP Leader John Horgan (right) meets with Spring Hawes, the BC NDP candidate for Kelowna West in the 2020 provincial election. Hawes will be in the Comox Valley Sept. 28-29 for a couple of workshops aimed at increasing the understanding of ableism. (Contributed)

Comox Valley Community Foundation, in partnership with the Comox Valley Social Planning Society, the Comox Valley Accessibility Committee and the Comox Valley Community Health Network, presents two upcoming workshops on Everyday Ableism featuring presenter Spring Hawes.

Spring Hawes incurred a spinal cord injury 16 years ago and is a tetraplegic. She is an entrepreneur, past elected official, board director for a provincial health authority and a candidate in the last provincial election. She has long worked to advance equity and equality for under-represented groups such as women and disabled people and imagines a world that celebrates the rich diversity that is the human condition. You can find her on Twitter at @SpringHawes.

Spring will address the questions “What is ableism?” and “Where does it come from, how does it affect me, and what can I do about it?”

Prepare to be uncomfortable. This presentation about ableism in an ableist and capitalist society will challenge your assumptions and push your comfort boundaries. Illustrated by compelling stories of lived experience, as well as examples from the media, pop culture, and the entertainment industry, this talk is both difficult and powerful.

Understanding ableism is a key component of diversity and inclusion work. Increasing your understanding of ableism will bring awareness of the marginalization and exclusion of disabled people and will give you tools to address these realities in your life and work.

Two workshops will be held:

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6:30–8:30 p.m., at the Florence Filberg Centre. Open to the General Public.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Comox Valley Presbyterian Church. Reserved for social impact sector only.

To gain the most from this opportunity, if you are a staff member or volunteer within the social impact sector, it is recommended that you attend both sessions. Social impact organizations are asked to limit attendance to two participants only.

Please register by visiting:

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/399144049597

Thursday, Sept. 29 – https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/399262864977

