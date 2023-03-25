Upcoming Cumberland Repair Cafe seeking volunteers

Stash it, don’t trash it.

Save the date for the inaugural Cumberland Repair Café.

Do you have items that you have been meaning to fix, but don’t know how? The Cumberland Repair Café is here to help.

Cumberland Community Schools Society (CCSS) is hosting a Repair Café at Cumberland Community School on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This community event provides an alternative for household items destined for the landfill to be repaired and reused for free.

The Cumberland Repair Café is currently looking for volunteers for this event. If you have expertise in fixing items such as jewelry, small appliances, toys, or clothing, please email us at ccss.youthcoordinator@gmail.com to sign up as a volunteer.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Comox Strathcona Waste Management to help in their goal of biannual repair cafes in the Comox Valley and having the community become accustomed to holding on to their broken items and attending Repair Cafes, rather than throwing these items out,” said Katie Ashton, program co-ordinator for CCSS.

Lindsay Eason and Tina Willard-Stepan, educators for Comox Strathcona Waste Management, are excited to support this community initiative, which tackles waste diversion through public education.

“Repairing items is an essential part of keeping products in use, rather than immediately recycling them or throwing them out when something goes wrong,” says Eason. “Learning how to repair your own stuff can build lifelong skills that save money and reduce waste.”

CCSS is a registered charity that works to strengthen the community by improving access to healthy food, recreation, lifelong learning and a network of support. FMI on the Repair Cafe and other CCSS programs and events visit www.cumberlandcommunityschools.com

