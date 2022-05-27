Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society hosting fundraising walk, picnic at Air force Beach in Comox

The Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society is hosting a walk and a beach barbecue June 18 at Air Force Beach. Photo supplied

The Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society (VIDSS) is hosting a fundraising event at Air force Beach in Comox on June 18, with a little something for everyone.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a two-kilometre awareness walk fundraiser (funds going to Canadian Down Syndrome Society), followed by all kinds of family-friendly fun at the beach.

Hot dogs will be served, along with beach games, including volleyball, Frisbee, and sandcastle building.

There will be a head-shaving event, with all those funds donated to the VIDSS.

T-shirts are available for $15 each with an early-bird registration, until June 2.

Registration for the walk (without the t-shirt) and donations tro the event can be made until June 17.

To register, email info@vidownsyndrome.ca

Pledges can be made to https://bit.ly/3yWMYLO in support of the CDSS walk and/or to the Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society by e-transfer to info@vidownsyndrome.ca.

Final details will be emailed to all registrants the week prior to the event.