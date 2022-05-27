The Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society is hosting a walk and a beach barbecue June 18 at Air Force Beach. Photo supplied

The Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society is hosting a walk and a beach barbecue June 18 at Air Force Beach. Photo supplied

Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society hosting fundraising walk, picnic at Air force Beach in Comox

The Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society (VIDSS) is hosting a fundraising event at Air force Beach in Comox on June 18, with a little something for everyone.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a two-kilometre awareness walk fundraiser (funds going to Canadian Down Syndrome Society), followed by all kinds of family-friendly fun at the beach.

Hot dogs will be served, along with beach games, including volleyball, Frisbee, and sandcastle building.

There will be a head-shaving event, with all those funds donated to the VIDSS.

T-shirts are available for $15 each with an early-bird registration, until June 2.

Registration for the walk (without the t-shirt) and donations tro the event can be made until June 17.

To register, email info@vidownsyndrome.ca

Pledges can be made to https://bit.ly/3yWMYLO in support of the CDSS walk and/or to the Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society by e-transfer to info@vidownsyndrome.ca.

Final details will be emailed to all registrants the week prior to the event.

Previous story
VIDEO: Security stands on guard for bees at Saanich shopping centre

Just Posted

Matthijs Bruining, Branch Manager at RBC and Jim Brennan, Executive Director of IWC celebrate the creation of the Workplace Language and Culture Hub, a program that will provide newcomers with training for higher-level workplace language skills, soft skills and knowledge acquisition for the Canadian workplace. Photo supplied
Immigrant Welcome Centre and RBC collaborate to create free English workplace language training hub

The Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society is hosting a walk and a beach barbecue June 18 at Air Force Beach. Photo supplied
Vancouver Island Down Syndrome Society hosting fundraising walk, picnic at Air force Beach in Comox

Isfeld student Quinn Hoar (right), with teacher Katelin Miller, celebrates her first-place provincial finish in a public speaking contest for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Photo SD71
Comox Valley student wins B.C. deaf, hard-of-hearing speech contest

School District 71 enrolment is already ahead of projections for the coming school year. File photo
Comox Valley school enrolment ahead of projections for fall