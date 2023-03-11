Vancouver Island homelessness documentary screening in Courtenay on March 16

Tent camp in Beacon Hill Park, Victoria B.C., April 2021. The homeless encampment in the park is the subject of the movie Moving Day.

What would you do if you suddenly lost your housing?

World Community’s next film, Moving Day, screens at 7 p.m., Thursday March 16 at the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. to check out the displays from local groups working on these issues.

Moving Day (90 min) tells the story of the people who were left outside – quite literally – during a global pandemic, the community that came together, and the day that could pull them apart. This film chronicles the eviction of an encampment in Beacon Hill Park, Victoria.

With the rise of COVID-19, shelters closed, jobs were lost, and the number of unhoused people in Victoria swelled. A supportive community formed in the city’s biggest park and as they learn of an ambitious plan to house everyone by March 31, 2021, uncertainty in their futures mounts.

“Moving Day rehumanizes those experiencing homelessness, allowing the audience to connect with and build compassion for displaced community members. We find strength, motivation, purpose, and resilience in a connected community. This is reaffirmed in Moving Day,” says Angela Fletcher, Coalition to End Homelessness co-ordinator.

After the film, hear from those supporting the frontlines of homelessness and organizations working towards our community’s housing needs.

Content Warning – this story includes references to mental health, substance use, aggression and death. Some coarse language. Support will be given to those in need.

The film will also be available online from March 17–19. To see a film trailer and for links to purchase online tickets, go to www.worldcommunity.ca

Everyone is welcome. Admission by donation.

