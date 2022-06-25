Vanier grads commence at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds

Vanier grads entered the commencement ceremony at the CVEX Grounds on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard The Comox Valley Pipe Band played in the Vanier grad class. Photo by Mike Chouinard KFN Elder Donna Frank provided a traditional welcome. Photo by Mike Chouinard Cain Tipton and Loki Tipton shared this year’s Summit Shield Award. Photo by Mike Chouinard Friends and family sent messages to this year’s grads. Photo by Mike Chouinard Rebecca Jungwirth and Sam Barnie were this year’s valedictorians. Photo by Mke Chouinard Jasmine Mohtadi flexes some muscle. Photo by Mike Chouinard Carson Bell gets some congratulations. Photo by Mike Chouinard Jacob Herrera snaps a selfie with the school’s top brass. Photo by Mike Chouinard Draiden Babcock celebrates his diploma. Photo by Mike Chouinard Principal Julie Shields points Snow Nakagawa toward the official photographer. Photo by Mike Chouinard The school had a back-up plan for indoors, but the weather co-operated and commencement went ahead at the exhibition grounds. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Grad season ended Saturday, as Vanier students received their diplomas at the CVEX Grounds.

Some onlookers in the audience did break out umbrellas but it was because of the hot sun rather than the all-too-common rain during the spring. Guests fanned themselves with programs or anxiously waited for the sun to move and shade to appear. The school did have backup plans for the gymnasium nearby had there been rain.

At the start, the Grade 12 class was played in by the Comox Valley Pipe Band, as has been tradition, before being welcomed by Elder Donna Frank from K’ómoks First Nation. Grads Jannae Lacasse and Madelyn Hands then sang the national anthem.

Principal Julie Shields delivered her address to the class, outlining some of the challenges the group has faced in recent years but encouraging them to embrace new ones.

“Those are the moments you’ll look back on and remember,” she said.

She then presented the Summit Shield Award to brothers Cain Tipton and Loki Tipton. The award goes to the top all-round student based on a number of criteria, such as academics, athletics, arts and citizenship.

“We had a real hard time,” Shields said. “There are so many outstanding students in this class.”

Valedictorians Rebecca Jungwirth and Sam Barnie delivered their address, thanking parents, teachers and everyone who helped them, then shared some memories delivered in rhyme, after which time they and their classmates lined up to receive their diplomas.



