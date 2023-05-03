Louis Salvino, who worked 33 years for Watkin Motors and 29th St. Auto Shine, gives tips to Janis Lauman, Carol Schroeder, Anne Clarke, and Sue Ulmer in the art of car washing for Grannies à Gogo car wash, Sat, May 6.”

Louis Salvino, who worked 33 years for Watkin Motors and 29th St. Auto Shine, gives tips to Janis Lauman, Carol Schroeder, Anne Clarke, and Sue Ulmer in the art of car washing for Grannies à Gogo car wash, Sat, May 6.”

Vernon Grannies ready to get dirty sudsing up support

Car wash raising funds for Gogos

This Saturday’s forecast includes a chance of bubbles, as some grannies are readying to host a car wash.

Grannies à Gogo, sponsored by Watkins Motors, will shine up your vehicle for $15. All proceeds will go toward South African Gogos (which means ‘grandmothers’ in Zulu), who care for their AIDS-orphaned grandchildren.

Energetic grannies will hand-wash your car to a sparkling shine.

Tables of baked goods, preserves, and handicrafts will also be available.

Grannies à Gogo are looking for dirty cars to come clean to support disadvantaged Gogos.

The fundraising event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Autoplex behind Watkin Motors, at 4607 – 29th St.

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

READ MORE: Spring signals 90-year-old orchard opening in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraisingSeniorsVernon

Previous story
Walk With Your Doc returns to the Comox Valley
Next story
VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal

Just Posted

File photo of Puntledge River in Courtenay.
High river flow warning on the Puntledge: BC Hydro

The Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe will be in the Comox valley for one show, Friday, May 26 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. (video screen grab)
Taiwan Acrobatic Performing Troupe to perform in Courtenay

N’alaga Consulting’s Suicide Initiative program takes a non-clinical, non-pathologizing approach to suicide. Photo by Ali Roddam
Indigenous youth suicide prevention initiative based in culturally-rooted practices

Comox Valley RCMP confirmed a woman who was reported missing on April 27 has now been found safe. File photo
Reported missing Comox Valley woman found safe: RCMP