VIDEO: Comox Valley Food Bank finds a permanent location

The Comox Valley Food Bank has moved again, and this time it’s a permanent location.

The Comox Valley Food Bank Society recently purchased a 5,000-square-foot building two doors down from its previous location.

“This is kind of our ‘forever home’ and we are happy and excited to be in it,” said executive director Dave Reynolds. “The society has been around for 30 years so for the past 30 years we have been renting, and shuffling locations. Now we have our home.”

Reynolds said the opportunity arose through discussions with the previous owner of the property.

“It wasn’t really listed, per se. It was more that we have a conversation with the individual who was looking to sell it. The location is close to where we were before, so we thought it was a good fit for us, and the timing was good.”

The new location, at 1255 McPhee Ave. in Courtenay is more than twice as big as the previous site, and its expansive entry and service area also offers clients more privacy.

This establishment of stability could not be possible without the ongoing support of the Comox Valley community.

“Obviously the community supports us, they have supported us for many years, and they continue to support us, and we are grateful for that,” said Reynolds.

The day-to-day operations of the food bank is volunteer-run, and deputy executive director Justin Lafortune said they are always looking for more.

“We have a core group of about a dozen core individuals, then some who are stopping by periodically, or weekly – a little less scheduled. We are probably upwards of 20, and we are always looking for more. There are no minimum hours that they have to work. Any volunteer time is appreciated.”

The added space will allow for a thrift store in the front area of the building – something the society is working on.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, or to donate, visit comoxvalleyfoodbank.ca

