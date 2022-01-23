Vision for Courtenay available for public review

Over the last two years the City of Courtenay has been asking the community how the city should grow over the next 10 years through a comprehensive update of the Official Community Plan (OCP). With council’s direction that the plan be climate-friendly and embed principles of reconciliation, equity and community well-being, the OCP is an ambitious vision for Courtenay’s future.

The draft OCP is available for public review. Everyone is invited to take a sneak peek or a deep dive into the visionary document. The draft is presented in three formats: the full version containing all detailed policy proposals, a summary for a quicker study, and a recorded 20-minute staff presentation for those who prefer to listen and watch.

The public, stakeholders and anyone interested in shaping how Courtenay grows are invited to participate in a variety of consultation formats until March 8:

•online public survey

•virtual town halls: Feb. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.; Feb. 12, 1-2:30 p.m.; or Feb. 17, noon-1:30 p.m.

•staff are available to host presentations and discussions with stakeholders on request.

“Throughout the OCP process we’ve heard from hundreds of residents and friends of Courtenay who care deeply about our community,” said Mayor Bob Wells. “We thank all those who have participated in the OCP update process so far, and encourage absolutely everyone to take a look at the draft plan and tell us how well it represents your views. If this is the first time you’re hearing about the OCP, that’s OK, now is a great time to get involved. An opportunity like this to influence how Courtenay grows generally happens no more than once a decade.”

The plan proposes hundreds of specific policies on a wide range of municipal and community systems such as affordable housing, buildings and construction, transportation, municipal infrastructure, parks and recreation, social infrastructure, arts, culture and heritage, food systems, the local economy and protection of the environment.

To view the draft plan, survey, upcoming consultation events, and to sign up for the project e-newsletter, visit www.courtenay.ca/OCPupdate.

For more information, call 250-703-4839 or email planning@courtenay.ca

Courtenay