Festival of Trees, a beloved holiday tradition that gathers support for BC Children’s Hospital, is back for another year. Celebrating its 31st year, the festival is being held at Driftwood Mall, Courtenay from Nov. 21 to Jan. 5.

Festival of Trees, a beloved holiday tradition that gathers support for BC Children’s Hospital, is back for another year. Celebrating its 31st year, the festival is being held at Driftwood Mall, Courtenay from Nov. 21 to Jan. 5.

Visit your local Festival of Trees + brighten the holidays for BC kids

Create beautiful family memories at BC Children’s Hospital’s annual holiday fundraiser

In BC, a child is diagnosed with diabetes every three to four days. Currently there are over 2,500 children and youth living with diabetes across the province – a number that is constantly growing.

Diabetes affects every aspect of how families live. For kids like Hennessey, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 10, this illness feels like a life sentence. She constantly monitors what and when she eats, decides which activities she can and can’t do, and needs never-ending, around-the-clock monitoring – often including multiple needle pokes every day.

“From the day you’re diagnosed, you can’t just forget and leave it alone or act as if it’s not there,” Hennessy said. “It’s a non-stop daily grind and I can’t ignore it. It’s there forever.”

Type 1 diabetes affects 90 per cent of kids with diabetes, and it can’t be cured or prevented. Without proper support and maintenance, diabetes can lead to health issues including heart disease or kidney damage as kids grow older.

Together, there is hope

Festival of Trees, a beloved holiday tradition that gathers support for BC Children’s Hospital, is back for another year. Celebrating its 31st year, the festival is being held at Driftwood Mall, Courtenay from Nov. 21 to Jan. 5.

Festival of Trees, presented by Scotiabank, brings local businesses, organizations and members of the community together to celebrate the joy of the season while gathering funds to help kids with serious illnesses in BC.

Festival of Trees, presented by Scotiabank, brings local businesses, organizations and members of the community together to celebrate the joy of the season while gathering funds to help kids with serious illnesses in BC.

It’s the perfect way to create holiday memories with your entire family while supporting an important cause. Enjoy all of the beautiful trees decked out in their full holiday splendour, showcasing the creativity of everyone involved.

Festival of Trees, presented by Scotiabank, brings local businesses, organizations and members of the community together to celebrate the joy of the season while gathering funds to help kids with serious illnesses in BC.

Donations are gratefully accepted at each festival location, as well as online at the Festival of Trees website.

The diabetes program at BC Children’s Hospital is comprised of a team of the best and brightest clinicians and world-renowned researchers. Discoveries made at BC Children’s have changed clinical practice and are now impacting the lives of children with diabetes and their families here and around the world. But we can’t get there without your help. Your generosity helps push research forward, and together we can create a future for families where they can thrive.

Visit one of the other five location throughout BC located in Victoria, Vancouver, Sooke, and two within the Okanagan.

For more information visit festivaloftreesbc.ca.

ChristmasHealth and wellness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
Comox Valley’s Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign up and running for 2022

Just Posted

The Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign is underway for the 2022 Christmas season. Photo supplied
Comox Valley’s Everybody Deserves A Smile campaign up and running for 2022

Sue Pyper and Mary Murphy promise to leave all reindeer at home, but they will have a quality herd of other fine arts and craft products, including Murphy’s Oola Body Care line, and Pyper’s gift cards and art creations, at the Dove Creek Holiday Faire. Photo provided
Small-scale artisan fair returns to Dove Creek Hall

The D. Blinzinger Collective plays the Flying Canoe on Thursday, Nov. 24. Photo supplied
Dave Blinziger Collective performs for Comox Valley jazz fans

A young dancer took to the street during the Moonlight and Magic event in Downtown Courtenay on Friday, Nov. 18. Photo by Terry Farrell
PHOTOS: Moonlight and Magic hits Downtown Courtenay