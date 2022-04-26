Volunteers at L’Arche Comox Valley are vibrant and vital to the organization

L’Arche Volunteers for the annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament. Photo suppliedL’Arche Volunteers for the annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament. Photo supplied
Volunteers - or are they really friends? Likely both! Photo suppliedVolunteers - or are they really friends? Likely both! Photo supplied
Share your passion - it’s the best way to engage as a volunteer. Photo suppliedShare your passion - it’s the best way to engage as a volunteer. Photo supplied

L’Arche has a vibrant and vital volunteer team that contributes in so many ways.

Our volunteers direct woodworking projects, help plan fundraising events, teach scrapbooking classes, serve on our board, provide conversation, play board games, do routine maintenance, make coffee — the list is almost endless! There truly is something for everyone who wants to volunteer at L’Arche Comox Valley, and the rewards are profound: the joy of giving, the feeling of being useful, and experiencing the unique sense of connection and belonging.

If you would like to become a member of the L’Arche volunteer team, contact Wendy Dyck at 250-334-8320, or email wendy@larchecomoxvalley.org

Comox Valleyvolunteers

Previous story
Time is running out to bid in Comox Valley Search and Rescue’s online auction
Next story
Local fitness instructor presented with prestigious Rotary award for her work with Comox Valley Hospice Society

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the death of a Courtenay man who went into medical distress while being detained at the Comox Valley RCMP detachment. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating death of man arrested by Comox Valley RCMP

L’Arche Volunteers for the annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament. Photo supplied
Volunteers at L’Arche Comox Valley are vibrant and vital to the organization

Comox Valley Search & Rescue members work on their ‘stretcher assist with ropes’ technique during a training session near the Comox dam. Photo by Terry Farrell
Time is running out to bid in Comox Valley Search and Rescue’s online auction

Laura Granger with Maddie who was recently fostered and then adopted by a volunteer after the death of her owner and past client. Photo submitted
Doing ‘paws’-itive work in the Comox Valley