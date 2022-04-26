Volunteers at L’Arche Comox Valley are vibrant and vital to the organization

L’Arche Volunteers for the annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament. Photo supplied Volunteers - or are they really friends? Likely both! Photo supplied Share your passion - it’s the best way to engage as a volunteer. Photo supplied

L’Arche has a vibrant and vital volunteer team that contributes in so many ways.

Our volunteers direct woodworking projects, help plan fundraising events, teach scrapbooking classes, serve on our board, provide conversation, play board games, do routine maintenance, make coffee — the list is almost endless! There truly is something for everyone who wants to volunteer at L’Arche Comox Valley, and the rewards are profound: the joy of giving, the feeling of being useful, and experiencing the unique sense of connection and belonging.

If you would like to become a member of the L’Arche volunteer team, contact Wendy Dyck at 250-334-8320, or email wendy@larchecomoxvalley.org

