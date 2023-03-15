Volunteers needed for St. Andrew’s Cemetery spring cleanup

It’s that time of year again.

Time to fight back Mother Nature at Courtenay’s pioneer cemetery.

St. Andrew’s is a beautiful, serene resting place for many of the community’s earliest settlers. The cemetery is the home to woodland meadows and many protected Gary oaks. Because of this natural setting, it is important to keep weeds and invasive plants at bay to prevent the graves from being overgrown and hidden.

Community members, especially the families and descendants of pioneers and military veterans, are invited to come help with the annual spring cleanup at St. Andrew’s cemetery on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. till noon. Please bring rakes, wheel barrels, gas leaf blowers, etc., if you have them, as equipment is limited. Refreshments will be available.

While you are here, have a look around and enjoy the serenity and beauty of the location. If you are interested in helping maintain and preserve the cemetery, St. Andrew’s Cemetery has an “Adopt a Plot Program” where groups or individuals can sign up to maintain a plot or block in the cemetery. For more information, call St. John the Divine Church 250-334-4331 or email admin@sjtdcourtenay.ca or visit sjtdcourtenay.ca.

The cemetery is located behind St. Andrew’s Anglican Church at the corner of N. Island Hwy and Dingwall Road. Parking is available in the church parking lot or along McQuillan Road.

St John the Divine would like to thank all the volunteers who have come out in the past to spring and fall cleanups at St. Andrew’s Cemetery. The help is greatly appreciated and we couldn’t do it without the help of volunteers.

