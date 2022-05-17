Volunteers needed for Courtenay’s Mile of Flowers plant-in

Come out and join the biggest planting event in Courtenay.

The Mile of Flowers is marking 55 years of filling Cliffe Avenue boulevards with colourful blooms on Tuesday, May 31.

The Plant-in starts at 5 p.m. and goes until around 7 p.m. Volunteers from the community are invited to fill the garden beds on both sides of Cliffe Avenue from 8th to 21st Streets with summer flowers provided by the City of Courtenay.

No prior experience is required – just pick an open spot, and start planting. Participants are asked to bring garden gloves and a trowel or spoon for digging.

Typically, between 200 and 500 volunteers are needed. Youth groups are encouraged to take part and all youth groups attending will be entered in a random draw to win a one hour pool party at the outdoor pool in Lewis Park.

Mayor Bob Wells said it’s good to have Mile of Flowers back.

“It will be fabulous to see community members and organizations out planting together for this event once again,” noted Wells. “In 2020 the event was cancelled and in 2021 it was planted by staff so having a return to the community plant-in will be special. 2022 is also International Year of the Garden, and we hope the Mile of Flowers will be inspirational as we celebrate the vital impacts gardens have on our lives.”

The Mile of Flowers is a tradition dating back to 1967, when Kathleen Kirk set out to commemorate Canada’s centennial year. That year she planted 7,800 seedlings as a welcome to tourists. What began as the initiative of one woman now involves hundreds of volunteers and around 30,000 flowers.

The City of Courtenay maintains the flower beds, watering as needed, using compost and mulch to improve water retention. Water-efficient drip-irrigation systems have been installed in a number of beds. Some have also been converted to water-efficient perennial blooms and shrubs.

While the community planting event is returning, the traditional community barbecue will not take place this year. The city is hopeful for its return in 2023.

The City of Courtenay sends heartfelt thanks to all the community volunteers, clubs and organizations who have helped beautify our community for so many years.

For more information, please contact City of Courtenay at 250-334-4441, email info@courtenay.ca or visit www.courtenay.ca/mileofflowers

