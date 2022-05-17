The Mile of Flowers event along Cliffe and 17th in Courtenay is a great community-building events This year the plant-in will take place on May 31.

The Mile of Flowers event along Cliffe and 17th in Courtenay is a great community-building events This year the plant-in will take place on May 31.

Volunteers needed for Courtenay’s Mile of Flowers plant-in

Come out and join the biggest planting event in Courtenay.

The Mile of Flowers is marking 55 years of filling Cliffe Avenue boulevards with colourful blooms on Tuesday, May 31.

The Plant-in starts at 5 p.m. and goes until around 7 p.m. Volunteers from the community are invited to fill the garden beds on both sides of Cliffe Avenue from 8th to 21st Streets with summer flowers provided by the City of Courtenay.

No prior experience is required – just pick an open spot, and start planting. Participants are asked to bring garden gloves and a trowel or spoon for digging.

Typically, between 200 and 500 volunteers are needed. Youth groups are encouraged to take part and all youth groups attending will be entered in a random draw to win a one hour pool party at the outdoor pool in Lewis Park.

Mayor Bob Wells said it’s good to have Mile of Flowers back.

“It will be fabulous to see community members and organizations out planting together for this event once again,” noted Wells. “In 2020 the event was cancelled and in 2021 it was planted by staff so having a return to the community plant-in will be special. 2022 is also International Year of the Garden, and we hope the Mile of Flowers will be inspirational as we celebrate the vital impacts gardens have on our lives.”

The Mile of Flowers is a tradition dating back to 1967, when Kathleen Kirk set out to commemorate Canada’s centennial year. That year she planted 7,800 seedlings as a welcome to tourists. What began as the initiative of one woman now involves hundreds of volunteers and around 30,000 flowers.

The City of Courtenay maintains the flower beds, watering as needed, using compost and mulch to improve water retention. Water-efficient drip-irrigation systems have been installed in a number of beds. Some have also been converted to water-efficient perennial blooms and shrubs.

While the community planting event is returning, the traditional community barbecue will not take place this year. The city is hopeful for its return in 2023.

The City of Courtenay sends heartfelt thanks to all the community volunteers, clubs and organizations who have helped beautify our community for so many years.

For more information, please contact City of Courtenay at 250-334-4441, email info@courtenay.ca or visit www.courtenay.ca/mileofflowers

Courtenaygardening

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Comox Museum volunteer receives special award

Just Posted

The Mile of Flowers event along Cliffe and 17th in Courtenay is a great community-building events This year the plant-in will take place on May 31. Photo by Kim Stallknecht
Volunteers needed for Courtenay’s Mile of Flowers plant-in

Comox Valley RCMP. File photo
Early morning Courtenay crash sends cyclist to hospital

Comox Mayor Russ Arnot presents Pam Moughton with the Sovereign’s Medal, in recognition of her volunteer hours at the Comox Museum. Photo supplied
Comox Museum volunteer receives special award

James (Stocky) Edwards is pictured in February 2022 with 19 Wing Commander Lt.-Col. Rhonda Stevens and Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada. Photo by Erin Haluschak.
Comox war hero dies at age 100