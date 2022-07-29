Volunteers run wellness check station in Courtenay

Community Cares Peer Outreach members provided drinks and snacks Tuesday to Friday from a wellness check station at Simms Park in Courtenay. The station operated from 1-8 p.m. The volunteers continued Saturday with mobile wellness checks.
