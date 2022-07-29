Community Cares Peer Outreach members provided drinks and snacks Tuesday to Friday from a wellness check station at Simms Park in Courtenay. The station operated from 1-8 p.m. The volunteers continued Saturday with mobile wellness checks. Scott Stanfield photo

Volunteers run wellness check station in Courtenay

Community Cares Peer Outreach members provided drinks and snacks Tuesday to Friday from a wellness check station at Simms Park in Courtenay. The station operated from 1-8 p.m. The volunteers continued Saturday with mobile wellness checks.

For more information about heat safety visit https://www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/heatsafety

