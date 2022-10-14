Walk With Me returns to Comox Valley Art Gallery

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will host three “story walks” this fall as part of its ongoing Walk With Me project, an arts-based response to the toxic drug crisis.

The walks are guided audio journeys, featuring soundscapes built on the stories, songs and poetry of people who have lived experiences with the crisis. Participants listen to the stories through wireless headsets while on the walk.

The walks are free, but space is limited so people are urged to register in advance at www.walkwithme.ca, in the community events section.

The walks will take place from 1—2:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29.

Participants gather at the Comox Valley Art Gallery. After an initial orientation, participants take a guided 45-minute walk and then return to the gallery’s plaza for a sharing circle.

Participants should dress for the weather; static listening options are available for those with mobility concerns.

“These soundscapes are deeply moving,” says Walk With Me organizer Sharon Karsten.

“They come from many hours of community dialogue hosted with people whose lives have been impacted by the toxic drug poisoning crisis – including people who use drugs, family members and front-line workers.

“We are grateful to those who have agreed to share their stories. Their openness with such intensely personal experiences helps to fight stigma and bring about the changes we need to fight the drug poisoning crisis.”

The three walks this fall are the first ones open to the public since the fall of 2020, when CVAG first ran the program.

Since then, Walk With Me has expanded to other communities, and become a regular feature of training and education for various organizations, employers and community leaders in the Comox Valley.

“We are really pleased to make these walks available to members of the public again,” says Karsten.

“These walks are a powerful way to build an understanding of the human dimensions of this crisis.”

CVAG’s indoor exhibition spaces are closed for much of this fall while the gallery undertakes renovations to improve accessibility, especially for people who use wheelchairs.

The gallery’s Shop:Made remains open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through most of the renovation, although temporary closures will be needed for noise and activity some of the time. Watch the CVAG Facebook page for details.

