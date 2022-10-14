The Comox Valley Art Gallery will host three “story walks” this fall as part of its ongoing Walk With Me project, an arts-based response to the toxic drug crisis. Photo supplied

Walk With Me returns to Comox Valley Art Gallery

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will host three “story walks” this fall as part of its ongoing Walk With Me project, an arts-based response to the toxic drug crisis.

The walks are guided audio journeys, featuring soundscapes built on the stories, songs and poetry of people who have lived experiences with the crisis. Participants listen to the stories through wireless headsets while on the walk.

The walks are free, but space is limited so people are urged to register in advance at www.walkwithme.ca, in the community events section.

The walks will take place from 1—2:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29.

Participants gather at the Comox Valley Art Gallery. After an initial orientation, participants take a guided 45-minute walk and then return to the gallery’s plaza for a sharing circle.

Participants should dress for the weather; static listening options are available for those with mobility concerns.

“These soundscapes are deeply moving,” says Walk With Me organizer Sharon Karsten.

“They come from many hours of community dialogue hosted with people whose lives have been impacted by the toxic drug poisoning crisis – including people who use drugs, family members and front-line workers.

“We are grateful to those who have agreed to share their stories. Their openness with such intensely personal experiences helps to fight stigma and bring about the changes we need to fight the drug poisoning crisis.”

The three walks this fall are the first ones open to the public since the fall of 2020, when CVAG first ran the program.

Since then, Walk With Me has expanded to other communities, and become a regular feature of training and education for various organizations, employers and community leaders in the Comox Valley.

“We are really pleased to make these walks available to members of the public again,” says Karsten.

“These walks are a powerful way to build an understanding of the human dimensions of this crisis.”

CVAG’s indoor exhibition spaces are closed for much of this fall while the gallery undertakes renovations to improve accessibility, especially for people who use wheelchairs.

The gallery’s Shop:Made remains open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through most of the renovation, although temporary closures will be needed for noise and activity some of the time. Watch the CVAG Facebook page for details.

art exhibitComox ValleyDrugsfentanyl

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Annual Operation Shoebox initiative underway in the Comox Valley

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will host three “story walks” this fall as part of its ongoing Walk With Me project, an arts-based response to the toxic drug crisis. Photo supplied
Walk With Me returns to Comox Valley Art Gallery

These boys from Garvie, Benin can't wait to get home with their Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. Photo submitted
Annual Operation Shoebox initiative underway in the Comox Valley

Russ Nelson in his shop, preparing bags of kindling as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Child Development Association. Photo supplied
Annual kindling sale to raise money for the Comox Valley Child Development Association

Tyler Ingram also posted this photo on Twitter. “They were first spotted coming up Baynes Sound, passing Royston and into the Comox Marina. Was pretty cool to watch them for about 20 minutes before they gave up on (hunting) the seals.”
PHOTOS: Orcas spotted in Comox Harbour