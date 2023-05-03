Walk With Your Doc returns to the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley ‘Walk With Your Doc’ event is back, taking place Friday, May 12 in Comox.

The annual Walk With Your Doc event is back, taking place Friday, May 12, at Marina Park, Comox from noon – 1 p.m., gathering under the lower gazebo.

The Comox Valley walk is part of a province-wide initiative to help residents touch base with doctors in a social setting. Information about these walks can be found at www.walkwithyourdoc.ca.

All residents are invited to participate and will receive a complimentary hip pouch to keep their small valuables secure while walking (while supplies last). Use the hashtag #WalkWithYourDoc on Instagram and Twitter to share your experience with walkers from around the province.

Developed by Doctors of BC, in collaboration with Comox Valley Division of Family Practice, Walk with your Doc provides a great opportunity for doctors to connect with groups of patients and walk side by side, while discussing the health benefits that come with regular movement, and demonstrate their commitment to supporting patients in leading a healthier lifestyle.

Studies show that moving daily helps maintain weight levels, boosts the immune system, lowers stress, and prevents memory loss. Doctors recommend patients walk at least 30 minutes every day to maximize the many health benefits walking provides.

Each year, Walk with your Doc expands across the province continuing its mission of encouraging and supporting British Columbians to live an active lifestyle.

Comox ValleyHealthcare