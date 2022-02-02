Watercolour course available at Courtenay’s I Belong Centre

Dean Bauche is at L’Arche Comox Valley for a four-week session on watercolours, open to everyone, regardless of artistic experience. File photo A Dean Bauche watercolour. Photo supplied

Join artist Dean Bauche for a guided, affirming exploration of the joys – and perils – of watercolour. This four-week session is for both newcomers and experienced watercolourists, and will include foundational and advanced concepts.

Bauche provides fun, engaging instruction, including activities that will provide insight into the personality of watercolour, letting go, design and colour, and much more. The classes will let students focus on their choice of landscape, still life, and even portraiture. Classes will take place at the I Belong Centre in Courtenay (1465 Grieve Ave.).

Dean Bauche is a highly respected, artist, educator and adjudicator with 40 years of advanced teaching experience. Dean is a popular adjudicator, art educator, and guest artist for L’Arche CV’s annual “Art of Belonging.” His award-winning Gallery educational publications are now recommended by Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta Learning and are in every school in Saskatchewan.

The Joy of Watercolour will run Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23. The cost is $100 per person for four weeks of instruction. Participants should bring their own supplies if they have them, but a basic supply kit that includes Yarka colours, brush and paper is available for beginners for $35. A vaccination passport will be necessary to participate.

To register, email debbyhoward@shaw.ca. Questions can be sent to Bauche directly at dbauche@sasktel.net or through his Facebook page.

ArtComox Valley