WeCan Shelter Society unveils seventh and eighth sea can homes at Maple Pool

WeCanShelter Society’s latest recipient, Kim Hamilton, sits at her kitchen counter in her new home. Photo by Terry Farrell

It wasn’t hard to spot the latest recipient of a WeCan Shelter home.

“She’s the one who has been smiling ear-to-ear all week, and she even dressed for the occasion,” WeCan Shelter Society co-founder Charlene Davis said of Kim Hamilton.

The seventh and eighth shipping container homes for people in need were unveiled Sunday, Sept. 18 at a celebration at Maple Pool Campground. Hamilton’s new home is a purplish mauve colour. She bought a matching outfit for the special day.

“I was told I was getting the purple canister and the next time I went to the thrift store, there it was – and it fit,” she said.

Hamilton knows all about the Comox Valley. She was born and raised here. She has been living at Maple Pool Campground for nearly seven years. She said her new home – affectionately called ‘The Purple Cow’ – will make all the difference.

“First of all, I have a secure roof over my head now – not a leaky one,” said Hamilton. “And the security. Trailers are easy to break into. But the hot water alone, and the shower – going out for showers during the pandemic was just awful.

“I am so grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.”

The shelters have been created entirely through donations – no government grant money involved.

“Some people are very much against getting government funding,” explained Davis. “The minute you get government funding you get rules, regulations, and costs that are not going directly to the cause. Being able to say that every cent we get goes directly to the cause really helps people open their wallets.”

People like 40 Knots Winery co-owners Layne Craig and Brenda Hetman-Craig, who donated all the funds necessary ($23,000) for Hamilton’s home.

The eighth home – a bright orange unit – was funded through proceeds from the Mayors’ Cup Golf Tournament.

Between the money and the volunteer hours that go into each unit, the WeCan Shelter Society is a community-wide effort.

Marianne Van Vliet has been providing original art creations for every shelter that has been produced to date.

“When Charlene first suggested that we do these sea can projects, she asked me if I could come up with something… I just made them from bits and pieces, creating the designs in my head,” said Van Vliet. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Davis said plans are already in the works for the next shipping container home.

“We have number nine in the chute, ready to get going,” she said.

As for how many of these homes the WeCan Shelter Society wants to place in Maple Pool?

“Well, I know there are 125 sites here and 57 of them have water and power and sewer. Twenty-some have water and power, but no sewer, so we are limited to that. So there’s issue number one. The second issue is the $10 million I need to buy it,” she said, adding that the group recently gained its non-profit status, meaning tax receipts can be issued.

“The nice thing about that, is that’s just a bonus. The people around here were coming forward anyway, with cash to help us out. It has been amazing.

“If there are companies out there that want to contribute – want to know what we are doing and how we are doing it, I am happy to tell them how we conduct business and that seems to make a difference as well.”

For more information, or to contact Davis, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WeCanShelter/, email charlenedavis@shaw.ca or call 250-871-1573

Comox Valleyhomeless housing

The inside of Kim Hamilton’s new WeCanShelter home. Photo by Terry Farrell

The eighth WeCanShelter home awaits its first tenant. Photo by Terry Farrell