Where, when, and what you need to vote in Comox

The Comox Community Centre is where Comox voters go on Oct. 15. Photo via comox.ca

The Town of Comox municipal election will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre located at 1855 Noel Avenue.

The town will also be offering advance voting opportunities, available to all eligible voters and encourages voters to come to one of these opportunities, as lineups will be smaller. Electors are reminded that if you are on the voters’ list, you do not need to bring any identification with you. Those not on the voters’ list will require two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature). Picture identification is not necessary. The two documents in combination must prove identity and residency. It is important to note when using the combined BC Driver’s Licence and CareCard it counts as one piece of identification.

Non-resident property electors must produce two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature) to prove identity and must also produce proof of ownership in relation to the property in the way of a State of Title Certificate or a 2022 Property Tax Notice.

Voters in the town will be asked to elect six councillors and one school trustee for School District No. 71. Voters can vote in person at advance voting days or on the election day, Oct. 15, as follows:

Advance Voting Options

• Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Comox Community Centre)

• Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Genoa Sail Building at Comox Marina)

• Monday, Oct.10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Genoa Sail Building at Comox Marina)

• Wednesday, Oct.12 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Comox Community Centre)

General Election Day

• Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Comox Community Centre)

For all the details on voting eligibility, where to vote, and the candidates running for office, visit comox.ca/elections

The declaration of acclamation for mayor is also listed on the town’s website.

