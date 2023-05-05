Wildfire preparedness event taking place Saturday at the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market

Fire and emergency services professionals, as well as local FireSmart reps will be on hand

The Comox Valley Emergency Program and the Regional FireSmart Committee are kicking off Emergency Preparedness Week with a Wildfire Preparedness event on Saturday, May 6 at the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market. Black Press file photo.

The Comox Valley Emergency Program and the Regional FireSmart Committee are kicking off Emergency Preparedness Week with a Wildfire Preparedness event on Saturday, May 6 at the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds (4839 Headquarters Road).

Fire and emergency services professionals will be on location with a variety of urban and wildland fire engines, rescue vehicles, prevention equipment and resources utilized by municipal, regional, provincial, and federal fire protection services and agencies serving the Comox Valley.

This year, the theme is Be Prepared – Know Your Risks. Local FireSmart representatives and Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program (NEPP) resources will also be available on May 6 at the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market to help you and your household get informed about wildfire and emergency preparedness. There will be prizes and giveaways.

Follow these helpful steps to improve your emergency preparedness:

Sign up for regional emergency notifications systems and you’ll be entered into a draw for a 72-hour preparedness kit. Visit comoxvalleyrd.ca/getnotified or register in person on May 6 with the assistance of emergency program volunteers.

Invite a local FireSmart representative to walk you through a FireSmart neighbourhood or home assessment.

Consider leading a NEPP team to help your neighbours get ready for prolonged power disruptions, extreme weather conditions, and natural hazards like earthquakes, floods, and wildfire.

For more information on Emergency Preparedness Week (May 7-13, 2023) events in your area and how your community can get involved, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/emergency.

Comox ValleyEmergency PreparednessWildfires