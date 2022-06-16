The Comox Rotary's Ducky 500 will happen this summer. Stock image.

Win $5,000 cash through the Comox Rotary’s Ducky 500

2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the annual Comox Rotary Ducky 500.

The event sees rubber duckies racing down the Puntledge River to the finish line at the 5th Street bridge. The excitement, the thrill of the race can all be viewed at Lewis Park as a part of the Courtenay’s Canada Day celebration.

Tickets are purchased through the Comox Rotary website https://ducky500.rafflenexus.com/

Ticket prices are $10 per ticket, 3 for $25 and 10 for $75. Ticket prices have not changed in 35 years! And yet prizes keep getting better! $5,000 cash, a staycation valued at $2,175 and $1,000 gift card from Canadian Tire. This year, with just over 2,500 tickets being sold, your odds of winning have increased, too.

Over the years, your ticket purchase has helped support important needs in our community: homelessness, youth, environment, and health. In past years, Comox Rotary provided the seed money and initial impetus for the Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society. The WeCanShelter project, started by members of the Comox Rotary club, built four shipping container homes and the project continues successfully under the We Can Shelter Society. The club contributed significantly to the Comox Rotary Marina Waterpark. The club’s most recent collaborative project was to help improve the Comox Valley Child Development Association’s ease of accessibility by redoing the ramp entrance.

This event, with your support through ticket sales and loyal sponsor support, has raised over $1,000,000 for donation by Comox Rotary to community programs, scholarships, and charitable organizations.

All attending will enjoy the fun and hospitality hosted by the Rotary Club of Comox. We have had and continue to have fantastic support from the community and from our sponsors. Please come out to Lewis Park on Canada Day, Friday July 1. Support Ducky 500 this year and the good the proceeds do for our community.

Fun begins at 11:30. Duckies to cross the finish line around 1 p.m.; winner of raffle to be announced shortly after.

