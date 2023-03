The Comox Valley Newcomers, Comox Valley Newcomers Alumni Association and the Glacier Newcomers Alumni Association celebrated International Women’s Day Wednesday with a walk around the Comox Marina neighbourhood. Their message is, ‘A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #EmbraceEquity.’ Quoted from the IWD website. Photo supplied

