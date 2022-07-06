YANA Ride donation doubler hopes to raise $10,000 in 10 days

Balfe Martin Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities is making the most of the Comox Bike Co YANA Ride fundraiser by offering to double ALL donations over $100 from July 5-15. Photo submitted

Balfe Martin Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities is making the most of the Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride fundraiser by offering to double all donations over $100 from July 5-15.

The goal is to raise $10,000 in 10 days for Comox Valley families in need. As well, Balfe Martin Private Wealth is also doubling all donations that are shared via Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ComoxBikeCoYANARide.

YANA is a local non-profit organization that works to improve health care access for Comox families by providing accommodation and travel support to children under 19 and pregnant mothers. By doubling your donation over these 10 days, you can help YANA go that extra mile for those in need of their support.

Registration donations and pledges to riders all count for the matching contribution, so visit yanacomoxvalley.com to double your donation.

The 2022 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride is a hybrid event that brings together the best of both in-person and virtual events. Riders and teams can chart their own course and ride anytime between Aug. 1-21, then join together in celebration at the finish line on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Marina Park in Comox.

Comox ValleyfundraiserYANA