Youth Climate Variety Night coming to Comox

The Comox Valley Youth Climate Council is hosting a variety night at the Comox Community Centre on Feb. 17. Photo via comoxyouthclimatecouncil.ca/

The Comox Youth Climate Council is organizing a Youth Climate Variety Night on Feb. 17, from 7:30-10 p.m. in the Comox Community Centre’s MP Hall.

There will be climate justice presentations from Christina Willard-Stepan and Meaghan Cursons, who will talk about the climate crisis with a lens of hope and resilience.

There will also be poetry readings, food and drinks, art-making, and live music from a jazz funk band: Rumble Jam Grooves.

This event is for youth 10-30 years old and the tickets are by donation. For tickets, go to comoxyouthclimatecouncil.ca/cl

