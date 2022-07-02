Youth-led educational nature walk of Masters Greenway planned for July 5

The public is invited to a youth led tour of Masters Greenway on July 5 at noon. Photo supplied

The public is invited to a youth led tour of Masters Greenway on July 5 at noon.

Tour participants will learn about the natural history and human impacts on the park. Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) and Youth and Ecological Restoration (YER) have partnered to identify and map sites in the park where overuse and invasive species are causing negative effects. Biologist Tanis Gower will lead the 2022 YER Phase II research project, guiding the youth and providing a final report for the CVRD.

Masters Greenway was donated to CVRD in 2004 by Ruth Masters, with a conservation covenant held by the Comox Valley Land Trust and Land Conservancy of BC. This 18-acre regional park is located in CVRD Area C, on the south bank of the Puntledge River with public access from both Powerhouse Road and 1st Street. This wildlife corridor is home to red and blue listed species (threatened and endangered) and supports a wide range of habitats.

This YER, Phase II project is made possible with funding from the Ministry of Children and Family Development and a CVRD, Rural Community Grant. The youth will lead a public tour of the site, sharing the knowledge they have acquired. People wanting to attend will meet at 68 Powerhouse Road, by the mailboxes.

“We look forward to you joining us at noon on Tuesday July 5,” said YER youth support worker, Graham Hilliar.

FMI contact Hilliar at grahamhilliar@gmail.com or 250-334-7566; visit the YER website at www.youthecology.ca.

