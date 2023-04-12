All four ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ judges say yes to Island singer Raymond Salgado

Raymond Salgado from Lantzville received four yeses during the April 11 episode of ‘Canada’s Got Talent.’ (Canada’s Got Talent Instagram photo)

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado is one of the best the Canada’s Got Talent judges have heard.

The 24-year-old singer went before Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus on the April 11 episode of the national reality talent show and amazed all four judges with his vocal chops.

Salgado showcased his talent on the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls and sang Bryan Adams’s Heaven, earning himself four ‘yeses’ across the board and a standing ovation.

“You, in my opinion, are the best we’ve heard,” Mandel said.

Before his performance, Salgado talked about his audition for American Idol last year, noting how he was told he “wasn’t ready” at the time.

“I think it’s safe to say today you were ready … Today is your day,” Singh said.

Offishall agreed, adding that this was just the singer’s first performance, but he had a feeling the judges would see him in the finals.

“Rejection is devastating … But to be rejected on an international stage, it can crush you and it can stop you,” Mandel said. “So to show up makes you even stronger.”

On social media, the singer posted a video showing him excitedly celebrating the win with show host Lindsay Ell, and wrote that he considers it a “full circle” moment he’s dreamed of since he was a child.

“After every rejection in life, whether that was with music, people not accepting my sexuality or my culture, I really never thought in a million years a small Island man could possibly achieve something that I didn’t think I was able to reach,” he posted.

Comox-based stand-up comic Syd Bosel also appeared in the episode to ‘roast her children,’ also earning four ‘yeses’ from the judges.

The reality talent show airs Tuesdays on CityTV.

