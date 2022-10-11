Anderson, Amare and Hyde trio playing for Georgia Straight Jazz Society

By Malcolm Holt

Enjoy a night of classic jazz on Thursday, Oct. 13, when the Georgia Straight Jazz Society presents Anderson Amar and Hyde Trio at the Flying Canoe.

The trio brings its signature sound to the Flying Canoe, following in the swinging small combo style. For this performance, the trio will be playing tunes from the classic era of jazz, with tunes by Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Duke Ellington, and Wes Montgomery in addition to well known jazz standards. Expect to hear the gems This I Dig of You by Hank Mobley and Central Park West by John Coltrane.

The trio of guitar, stand-up bass and drums provides much space for interaction and creativity. Drummer Aaron Amar brings extensive jazz experience, having played with numerous groups over the years, and is known for his layering of polyrhythms with great musical taste. Aaron recently returned from New York where he spent a week-long residency studying with jazz drummer and educator Ari Hoenig.

Bassist John Hyde is much respected in the jazz community having retired to Vancouver Island following a career in jazz education and performance-based at Mount Royal University in Calgary. He has recorded in New York and performed around the world. John’s strong sense of swing and lyrical soloing bring excitement to the music.

Finally, guitarist Doug Anderson has teamed with Amar and Hyde for many years and counts Peter Bernstein among his many influences. His guitar playing shapes the song, adding the melody and harmonic accents over the ground provided by his capable bandmates.

Downbeat is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for Society members, $20 for non-members. You’re invited to visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com to see the already-scheduled exciting weekly concerts between now and next May.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

